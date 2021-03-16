Lyndonville Dog Attack: ‘Child Abuse’ Alleged In Court Documents

Three days after a two-year-old boy was bitten and severely injured by a dog in Lyndonville, the child’s father claimed the boy was the victim of neglect and ‘child abuse.’”
“Pit bull attack Apprx. 2 Hrs after drop off on Tuesday. No parents/adults present at the time,” wrote Peter Jacob Ste. Marie, 34, of Plainfield, Vt., in a motion to modify parent-child contact he filed in Vermont Superior Court — Family Division on Feb. 12.
The boy, who officials say remains hospitalized at an unidentified medical facility, was undergoing treatment in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center when Ste. Marie filed his motion.
The motion indicated that the boy and his mother — identified as Chrystal L. Nel, 24 — were living with another family at 427 Main St., Apt. #3 in Lyndonville because of relationship issues between Ste. Marie and Nel.
“(The victim) is in Picu at Dartmouth Med Center as a result of neglect, child abuse!!” wrote Ste. Marie in his handwritten motion. “(He) was left unattended therefor (sic) neglected and is now in Picu at Dartmouth. This fear was brought to the attention of the courts when we first had custody battle, but was found with out merrit (sic). Well now my son is fighting for his life.”
In his motion, Ste. Marie asked the court to grant him sole custody of the boy and asked that a “restraining order” be placed on Nel as well as James Gingras and Elysia Gingras — with whom she was living at the apartment.
“Sole custody for dad No contact with mother,” wrote Ste. Marie in his motion.
The court then scheduled a hearing for March 11 to consider Ste. Marie’s request, but on March 8 the court received a new motion signed by both Ste. Marie and Nel asking for the matter to be dismissed.
“We do not need any of your services anymore,” reads the motion to withdraw. “We have come back together as a family and are working on our family.”
The court then approved the motion and the matter is no longer pending.
According to Police, the boy was one of six children ages 2-11 in the apartment on Tuesday, Feb. 9, along with four adults and two pit bulls. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. after all four adults — including James and Elysia Gingras — went to an upstairs room to smoke together. The boy was then bitten on the neck and throat by Gingras’s pitbull.
Police said Chrystal Nel was not in the apartment when her son was bitten but was also not one of the four adults who had gone upstairs to smoke prior to the incident.
The dog was later euthanized with the consent of its owner, James Gingras.
Several different state and local agencies have been conducting investigations into the incident including Lyndonville Police and the Vermont Department of Children & Families. Texts and email messages sent to Ste. Marie and Nel seeking comment were not returned by press time.
