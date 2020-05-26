LYNDONVILLE — The town’s controversial flood hazard regulations continue to be scrutinized by a committee of members of the town’s Planning Commission, Development Review Board, and a handful of citizens, appointed to undertake a review and make recommendations after a petition came in calling for the regulations to be repealed.
A petition circulated by businessman, Joe Buzzi had called for the 2016 regulations to be repealed and the earlier, less restrictive regulations be put back in place, leading to the creation of the committee.
At the group’s most recent meeting, May 19, members reviewed a map showing the undeveloped commercial properties in Lyndon.
The group’s work has included working with a draft of proposed changes to the existing regulations by DRB member Curtis Carpenter, also a member of the committee. He proposed language to serve as a bridge between the 2016 regulations, which a number of business property owners have fought back against, and the prior regulations which would not satisfy the requirements for the town to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.
“We are still in the early stages of our discussions, as we are gathering information and mapping out the policy options that the town is presented with,” Carpenter said. “In general, I believe that there is a consensus among the group that we want to add flexibility to Lyndon’s current flood hazard bylaws, while at the same time keeping ourselves in the National Flood Insurance Program and adequately protecting against future flooding events.”
He added, “I, for one, am confident we can do that.”
The committee recently discussed undeveloped commercial property. The group looked over several Lyndon tax maps with flood overlays provided by Town Planner Annie McLean through a CAI Technologies map.
The group reviewed information about such parcels located between the often flooded junction of US Routes 5/114 and the Colonnade Motel, at the other end of Lyndonville.
McLean identified eight undeveloped properties between those two locations.
“The eight properties consists of five privately owned parcels and three owned by the Town of Lyndon,” meeting notes say. “The Town of Lyndon’s parcels have both Town and Village pumping stations on one of the lots. The private lots are two adjacent to the Colonnade lot, two east of the Center Street Bridge and one just south of the Lynburke Motel (Buzzi’s property).”
Group members asked about how many of those properties are “significantly impacted” by the town’s Special Flood Hazard Area and River Corridor regulations.
Questions such as “Are there other significant barriers to development of these properties, i.e. wetlands, Act 250, stormwater permitting, etc.,” were raised and more research would need to be done on each property, it was noted.
McLean, the town planner and zoning administrator, “… pointed out that these properties aren’t prohibited from developing under the current regulations, they just can’t fill.”
“(If) fill is allowed under new regulations in the future, it doesn’t mean that a lot is automatically developable because there may be other restrictions associated with wetlands, Act 250, permitting, etc.,” the record said.
Other questions included whether any of the undeveloped properties might be suitable for parking lots or transportation hubs such as a park and ride at the lot near the Colonnade.
“Several members suggested this might be a good spot to have a public ‘park and ride’ because of their close location to I-91. It was suggested that it might also take parking pressure off the Village at times of high volume and winter ban,” the record shows.
The last question noted in the meeting’s record was, “Does the Town have the right to dictate to private property owners how they use their land, other than eminent domain?”
“Other than through zoning, the members couldn’t come up with any other rights that the Town has,” the notes state.
Notes from the group’s earlier meeting show that Planning Commission member Sylvia Dodge had suggested that the subject of “taxation concerns” be added to the group’s topics to review.
“She voiced concerns about how property appraisals will be affected by the Flood Regulations that are adopted. She cited a couple of examples with one being the properties across Rte. 5 from Agway,” the notes from the earlier meeting reflect. “She also has concerns that if the no-fill provisions are lifted from the (regulations) that properties that are un-developable now, will become eligible for development and as the result, the assessed value and taxes might go up.”
That subject has been added to the group’s list of topics to consider.
