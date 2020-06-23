On June 23 at approximately 7:40 a.m., Robert Nutting, a Town of Lyndon Highway foreman, contacted the Lyndonville Police Department to report that one of his road crew members was struck by a vehicle while working on Pudding Hill Road.
The investigation showed that town employee, David Bedor had just placed a sign in the roadway and was getting back into his truck. As he was entering the vehicle, a Subaru-style sedan crossed the center line at Pudding Hill Road and Airport Road and struck Bedor from behind. Bedor, who was dressed in the proper protective gear, was pushed between his fuel tank and the body of the dump truck because of the force of the collision. However, the injuries appear to be minor. The vehicle then accelerated away from the scene traveling north on Pudding Hill Road towards Sutton. Anyone with information on the evading vehicle is asked to contact the Lyndonville Police at (802) 626-1271.
