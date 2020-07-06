The Lyndonville Farmer’s Market at Bandstand Park has remained a popular destination, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market, which is in it’s 10th season, has provided a safe, socially-distanced, outdoor activity for many patrons this summer. Although protocol is much different this year.
Phoebe Weisenfeld, of Joe’s Brook Farm, said that there are many new restrictions at the market due to COVID-19 virus. According to Phoebe, this summer vendors are much more spread out; however, she said that this does not present a problem because they have the entire green. Since the market takes place at a large, outdoor location, vendors can easily and safely socially distance.
She added that, “We have one-directional walking this year.” Visitors to the market are instructed to walk in a clockwise direction to prevent unnecessary interaction and to keep things orderly and maintained. Hand sanitizers are also located at every stand and every person, vendor or patron, has to wear a mask.
Phoebe said, “the market has a ‘no-touch’ situation this summer.” Visitors to the market are not permitted to touch any of the merchandise or produce the vendors are selling until purchase to prevent the possible spread of germs. At Joe’s Brook Farm Stand, the majority of the produce was kept out of reach, behind Phoebe’s table. Despite the restrictions, the Farmer’s Market has stayed somewhat unchanged. Erika Lavalle, of Sheffield Sheep Company, said that, “People are still coming out.” And Kaitlin Temple, of Burke Mountain Maple, said that market was “not really affected.”
Contrary to what may have been expected, the Lyndonville Farmer’s Market may actually be more successful this summer. Phoebe said that with the pandemic, there has actually been an increase in vendors. She said that local vendors now have more time than ever before to sell.
With the fear that the pandemic has caused, Phoebe said that, “[People are] pointed towards buying local.” People can buy whatever they need in a safe, outdoor setting, instead of in a heavily restricted grocery store. She said that business at the market has been pretty successful because, “local food is kind of thriving.” When asked how the growing season is going this year, Phoebe said that “given the ups and downs of weather this spring, the produce is still doing really well and growing strong.”And when people come out for the farm fresh produce, it brings more business to other vendors. Erika said that the turn towards local foods, “helps the rest of us and brings other business.”
With that, Phoebe says that there is no way to tell how sales may be this summer. But, she says that, “There is an awesome group of vendors and as summer goes on this becomes a fun place to shop.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.