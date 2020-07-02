LYNDONVILLE — On one wall of the Satellite Gallery on the corner of Church and Depot streets are a series of Gameboard Symmetries, hand-painted linoleum block prints that at first glance may be mistaken for quilt squares, but are actually inspired by vintage game boards such as Parcheesi, and created by the late Lyndon Institute art teacher Ellen Dorn Levitt.
She was the art teacher at LI for 16 years, until her death in 2014, the year she planned to retire.
The series are featured along with many of the late, multi-talented Levitt’s creations, from hand-dyed scarves to paper cuttings, pastels and drawings in color pencil, ink drawings of a series of botanicals, and paintings and drawings of abstract shapes. There are also star-bottomed ash baskets, ornaments, and more.
When Elly Barksdale and Graham Keegan, longtime friends and Class of 2000 alum from LI — and importantly, students of the late Ellen Levitt — went to the home she shared with her husband, Mark Levitt, there was so much artwork and in such a range of diverse mediums that the longtime friends and professional artists, decided a 2-part retrospective of their beloved art teacher was in order.
The first part of that show, which hosted a soft opening on Wednesday night, is called A Quest for Beauty, Ellen Dorn Levitt.
A brief explanation of her work for the show states in part, “Throughout her life, Ellen used her creativity and artistic abilities to explore a wide variety of fine art and craft disciplines. She was perennially inspired by objects as simple as a fruit crate label or as intricate as a geometrically complex mosaic. She achieved a high level of competency in numerous endeavors and was able to gracefully and effectively transfer that knowledge to her many students.”
Part I of the retrospective honor to Levitt runs July 1 through the end of August.
A date for Part II has not yet been set, said Barksdale, who was in the gallery on Wednesday morning, tending to the final details before the evening soft opening, where those closest to the late artist had been invited for a small, socially-distanced gathering.
The show will be open by appointment by calling gallery volunteer manager and retired Lyndon Town School art teacher Martha Elmes at (802) 229-8317 or emailing: thesatellitegalleryvt@gmail.com.
Volunteers also plan to be at the gallery space this Saturday, July 4, by chance, and next Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prints of some of Levitt’s botanical ink drawings, including amaryllis which are hand-colored, foxglove, sweet peas, lilies, poppies, foxgloves and more, are for sale, and the late artist’s husband has generously donated proceeds from any print sales back to the all volunteer-run, nonprofit gallery in downtown Lyndonville, which began last year in an empty storefront.
Barksdale, who had Levitt as her art teacher all through her years at LI, from 1997-2000, said on Wednesday, “Ellen is very important to me.” She learned print making and book making from Levitt, and many other mediums, and went on to study art herself and become an art teacher at both the King George School, and then, when Levitt became ill, she finished out the school year for her in 2014.
“She was one of those teachers who sticks with you,” said Barksdale, saying Levitt supported her growth as a young artist, and many other aspiring young artists as well.
After graduating from Smith College and returning to the NEK, Barksdale, who formerly lived on campus with her husband and children and served as dorm parents, would pop into Levitt’s art classes to work on her own art projects and visit with students to talk about her work. She said what made Levitt an incredible teacher was that she herself had never stopped being a student of art and learning more all the time.
Elmes, who also teaches art at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, said Levitt was one of her dearest friends, and she is deeply missed. She said Levitt was meticulous about her work and no matter the medium she put her talents to, the end results were exacting and carefully executed.
Looking over the show on Wednesday morning, with silk scarves overhead, a diminutive spotlight on one of the framed abstracts (not for sale, part of Mark Levitt’s collection on loan), Elmes said — her voice cracking a bit with sadness — “Ellen would love this.”
Barksdale said the idea for a show to honor Levitt was Elmes’s, but Elmes wanted Barksdale and Keegan, Levitt’s former pupils, to curate the show.
Keegan, who lives in California and is a textile dyeing artist, was in Vermont recently to help with the show, said Barksdale. She and he have been close friends since they were students.
He is the son of Meryl Lebowitz, an artist who has worked from her home in Kirby, Vt. for many years, and now lives in Venice, Calif.
Levitt attended the Maryland Institute College of Art and earned her bachelor of arts from Johnson State College.
Her words are part of the show, too, “Drawing is the one medium that I consistently go back to as a means for self-expression. I am intrigued by the process of mark-making on a variety of surfaces, and motivated by a quest for beauty.”
Hence, the name of the show in the artist’s own words.
Levitt had been the art teacher at Riverside Day School, and with Lebowitz, ran The Art Room in Lyndonville, an art shop where the two women gave lessons to local children. She began teaching art at LI in 1994 part-time, and also worked as an adjunct instructor at Lyndon and Johnson state colleges and at St. Michael’s College.
Looking around the vibrant gallery space filled with originality, color and diversity, it seems there are multiple artists’ works at play. Barksdale said, “She was just a wonderful creator.”
“She just dabbled in everything!” she said, from abstracts to realism and everything in-between.
With the Coronavirus restrictions in place for several months, a handful of planned shows were not held, but the summer show honoring Levitt is going forward as planned, with appointments and face masks and social distancing in place, said the volunteers on Wednesday.
“This July was supposed to be Ellen all along,” said Barksdale. “We didn’t know until looking at all her work there would be two Ellen shows! We hope lots of people will come in at a slow trickle.
Levitt’s biography is printed on a series of papers posted around the doorway, along with quotes by the late artist and a few black and white photos of her having fun. In one, she’s trying on a fur coat and smiling, and in the other, also smiling happily, she poses with two artichokes, held up in front of her chest!
“Always zesty!” said Barksdale of the photo, as she taped the lower corners of the two portraits of her late high school art teacher down; tending to every detail carefully, perfectly, to honor her aesthetic.
LI loaned a few pedestals to display art on for the show.
Elmes said Levitt’s close circle of friends miss her dearly and often ask themselves, “What would Ellen do?”
“She really was the most talented person I have ever known,” said Elmes. “She just knew so much.”
And, as Barksdale shared, Elmes said Levitt was generous with that knowledge and vision, and helped others to learn. Her care and precision was constant, said Elmes, “We all try to emulate her.”
“It’s a lovely show. This is probably the most gorgeous thing I’ve ever seen … She would love it.”
