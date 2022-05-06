LYNDONVILLE — Main Street was once lined with stunning elm trees.
Then Dutch elm disease wiped them out.
Since then, Lyndonville has taken steps to protect and preserve its tree stock, most recently with a 2015 tree inventory and management plan.
Those efforts were renewed on Friday with a ceremonial tree planting outside of the Village Office to mark Vermont Arbor Day.
The event — to celebrate the placement of a single white oak seedling at The River Trail entrance — kicked off a grant-funded initiative to make Lyndonville greener and leafier.
Resilient Urban Forests For All has awarded the village $20,000 in financial and technical assistance to conduct a tree inventory, hold educational workshops and trainings, and give away 100 free trees for local residents to put on their properties.
It will help to soften the downtown’s hard edges: The .7 square-mile village is 24% covered with impervious surfaces, with just 14.4% tree cover.
Nicole Gratton, the Village Planning Administrator, said RUFFA assistance can support the creation of a “better tree culture here.”
RUFFA is a pilot program administered by the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program.
Lyndonville was selected as one of the first recipients because it has an “urban” downtown, a history of tree management, and a motivated group of community volunteers.
“We really wanted to look at a couple of urban areas in Vermont that have done some kind of tree work in the past but needed a boost,” Joanne Garton, project coordinator with the Urban & Community Forestry Program.
Work is already underway, and Garton is overseeing a tree inventory of the village center, including the Route 5 corridor and Bandstand Park.
The inventory is done through an app. Tree locations, circumference and health indicators are entered into a state database. That information will assist with tree management.
For instance, if Lyndonville’s tree inventory features a high percentage of a single variety (e.g. maple) or trees at risk of disease (e.g. ash), the village can take steps to increase diversity and reduce at-risk varieties.
“Like most things, diversity is key,” Garton said.
Lyndon Institute instructor Jill Nichols said the project has been eye-opening.
Over the past week, six of her environmental science students performed the initial tree inventory, methodically and carefully logging information for each tree. She figures they entered 20% of the estimated 250 tree data points into the database.
The painstaking work has revealed many changes in a brief time.
“We found a number of trees that weren’t inventoried [in 2015] and we found trees on the original inventory that are not here anymore,” she said.
For her students, it was an opportunity to gain knowledge and experience.
Bryon Noyes, a senior, said the project has made him more aware of trees in general, and how they should be planted and cared for.
“I was touring Keene State University the other day and I was paying attention to the mulch around the trees, and internally asking myself ‘Is that good?’,” he said, adding that hands-on learning was a welcome break from sitting at a desk. “It was fun to be out here instead of being in a classroom.”
For Gratton, the planning administrator, RUFFA dovetails with other town efforts.
That includes another grant-funded program, Revamp The Ville, which is developing a master plan for downtown redevelopment.
“One of the goals of [Revamp The Ville] is to have a more attractive and enjoyable downtown space. And one thing we have downtown is a lack of tree,” she said.
Through RUFFA, Gratton hopes the town can find someone to serve as tree warden.
The volunteer position is currently vacant.
Beyond that, she said, efforts to protect and preserve the village’s trees “has to start somewhere.”
“So how do we get people invested in trees? And how does the village get people invested in taking care of them, so they’re here for everyone for a really long time?” she asked. “From this work we’ll be able to make some updates to [Lyndonville’s strategic plan for trees], know better what we have, start to chip away at the goals, and build the momentum.”
