A Lyndonville man has been accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
Robert Guest Jr., 27, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court this week to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Domonique Figueroa, the alleged assault occurred on the street near Guest’s High Street residence in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2020.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“Breanna Ruffing, 21, called to advise that her friend had been assaulted by Robert Guest Jr.,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa in her report.
The juvenile told police she had gone to Guest’s residence because Ruffing was having an argument with Guest while on “Facetime.” She and Ruffing then left the residence and started walking up High Street toward Pinehurst Street when Guest allegedly “got in her face,” according to the report.
“After getting in (the juvenile’s) face, Guest swung at the juvenile and hit her in the ear according to both females,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa. “Guest continued to swing at the juvenile until she fell … he then proceeded to kick her in the face and stomach according to Ruffing and the juvenile.”
Police said the alleged victim had no visible injuries following the incident.
Police later located Guest walking on Center Street in Lyndonville while “showing signs of intoxication.” Guest told police he had started arguing with Ruffing, but denied assaulting the teen.
Police said Guest had a small cut on his hand with what appeared to be fresh blood. Guest provided a preliminary breath test at 3:04 a.m. which indicated he had a blood alcohol content of .150 percent.
If convicted of the charge Guest faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
