ST. JOHNSBURY — A Lyndonville man accused of felony-level domestic assault on a teenager pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.

Christian Rumbinas, 22, is accused of “punching and kicking,” “restraining” and “choking” a 16-year-old girl with whom he had been in a relationship, according to a report by Vermont State Trooper Gabriel Schrauf.

