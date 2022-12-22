Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 28F. Winds light and variable..
ST. JOHNSBURY — A Lyndonville man accused of felony-level domestic assault on a teenager pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.
Christian Rumbinas, 22, is accused of “punching and kicking,” “restraining” and “choking” a 16-year-old girl with whom he had been in a relationship, according to a report by Vermont State Trooper Gabriel Schrauf.
The alleged incident happened on Tuesday night. State police went to an apartment at 463 Main St. (Olivia Place apartments) after it was reported that an assault had taken place there.
Trooper Schrauf noted that while police spoke to Rumbinas he had trouble thinking clearly and said things that didn’t make sense. Among the things that Rumbinas told police, according to the trooper’s affidavit, was that the girl came to his apartment that night and that he “used excessive use of force by restraining her with her arms, her legs, and by her throat.” He also told police, “I hit her on her sides, and hit her with a closed hand. But I did not have intent to harm,” the trooper wrote.
The girl told state police that the violence against her started after she refused to take a hit off a bong Rumbinas offered her. She said “it was hours of him beating on me,” the trooper wrote. She described the pain from the assault as a 6 on a scale of 1 to 10. The trooper noted bruises and scratches on the girl that reportedly were evidence of the assault.
At the arraignment, the judge ordered that Rumbinas undergo a mental health assessment and follow any recommendations from that assessment.
Rumbinas was also ordered to stay away from the reported victim and relocate to a different residence while the case is pending.
