Lyndonville Man Arrested In Massachusetts On Gun Charges

A gun and ammunition were taken as evidence of firearm offenses Massachusetts State Police say were committed by a Lyndonville man.

State police in Massachusetts arrested a Lyndonville man Thursday morning and charged him with breaking gun laws.

Tristian Gallagher, 22, was taken into custody in Northampton, Mass. after being stopped while driving a Toyota Corolla by police shortly after midnight. The incident report states Gallagher was stopped for motor vehicle violations

