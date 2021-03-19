A Lyndonville man has been charged in Caledonia Superior Court with five Fish & Wildlife violations.
Daniel E. Verge, 34, pleaded not guilty on Monday to misdemeanor charges of taking a big game animal by illegal means, taking big game out of season, taking game by illegal means - light, illegal method of taking game - shooting from a vehicle and loaded gun in a motor vehicle and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Senior Warden Cody N. Jackman, Verge was caught shooting a “wildlife facsimile deer” set up by Warden Jackman in the area of 4679 Darling Hill Road in Burke on Nov. 14, 2020.
“I had several complaints about night hunting activity in that location,” wrote Warden Jackman in his report. “At approximately 5:15 a.m. from my concealed position I observed a vehicle slowly approaching from the south. The vehicle was making a series of jagged turns in the roadway, casting headlights into the fields south of me…In my training and experience, this practice of “jacklighting” is used to locate and temporarily blind wildlife, making it easier for the hunter to kill wildlife.”
According to the report, the vehicle came to a stop with its headlights illuminating the fake deer.
“A moment passed and I heard the metallic sound of a firearm action, followed by the loud report of a rifle and muzzle flash lighting the darkness,” wrote Warden Jackman.
Jackman then activated his blue lights and siren and stopped the vehicle which was being driven by Verge.
“Verge advised he shot the deer because he ‘knew it was fake’ and ‘thought it was for target practice,’” wrote Jackman.
If convicted of all the charges Verge faces a possible sentence of over 180 days in prison and over $4,000 in fines.
