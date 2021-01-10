ST. JOHNSBURY — A Lyndonville man accused of using a baseball bat to assault someone was taken into custody Friday evening by St. Johnsbury police.

St. Johnsbury police responded to a 9:37 p.m. report of an assault in progress involving a baseball bat on Maple Street. Upon arrival, Roberto Gines-Reyes, 39, of Lyndonville was found in the street with the bat in hand. Further investigation found Gines-Reyes to be the offender, Officer Gerald Scharter reported, and Gines-Reyes was arrested for aggravated assault.

