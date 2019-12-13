Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Two days after he was charged with harbouring a 13 year-old runaway girl, a Lyndonville man has been charged with assaulting and pointing a firearm at the head of his 16 year-old girlfriend and assaulting two police officers.
Angel Luis Morales Cordova, 22, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Thursday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of simple assault on a protected professional, drunken driving and unlawful mischief for kicking the holding cell door at the Lyndonville Police Department damaging the latch.
