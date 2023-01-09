Lyndonville Man Charged With Unlawful Restraint Of Child, Mother

A Lyndonville man has been accused of felony unlawful restraint by not allowing a nine-year-old girl and her mother to leave a house on Matthewson Hill Road and making them sleep on the kitchen floor.
Brent A. Sarazin, 37, who was released from jail last year, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Caledonia Superior Court to the charge as well as violating conditions of release and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
“This is a nine-year-old girl who was being held against her will,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns on Friday. “She was prohibited from leaving the home. We have evidence that she was unable to attend school.”
Caledonia Superior Court
The state also filed two other charges of 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault against Sarazin but Judge Justin P. Jiron dismissed them for lack of probable cause.
“I didn’t see any evidence in the affidavit of an injury to any party or anybody fearing imminent serious bodily injury or an attempt to cause injury,” said Judge Jiron. “There has to be an actual fear that they are about to suffer imminent serious bodily injury.”
But prosecutor Burns tried to convince the judge to change his mind.
“It would be reasonable to conclude a nine-year-old girl in that instance would be experiencing a substantial amount of fear including imminent - it was constant - as to the risk of substantial impairment to her health,” said Burns.
Burns also asked the judge to hold Sarazin without bail based on his prior criminal record including nine felony convictions, 11 violations of probation and five failures to appear.
“He was recently released,” said Burns. “The fact that this conduct happened so quickly after his most recent release - there are serious concerns for the safety of others.”
But the judge declined both of the state’s requests.
Burns then asked the judge to set Sarazin’s bail at $100,000 and add conditions of release including a 24-hour curfew and that he only be released into the custody of a court-appointed responsible adult.
But the judge decided to set bail at $5,000 along with several conditions of release including a 24-hour curfew at a court-appointed residence. The state’s request for a responsible adult was denied.
Judge Jiron also said he would be open to scheduling a weight-of-the-evidence hearing if the state wanted to keep pursuing its request to hold Sarazin without bail.
“There’s no requirement that a person be held without bail pending the weight-of-the-evidence hearing,” said Judge Jiron. “It’s the court’s discretion whether to do that and in this case I don’t think it’s necessary. There’s sufficient conditions in place to protect the public and to ensure Mr. Sarazin’s return to court…”
Judge Jiron previously released Sarazin on a pending burglary charge despite the state’s objections, according to prosecutors.
According to court documents, Lyndonville Police responded to 1141 Matthewson Hill Road in Lyndon on Jan. 5 after viewing text messages sent by one of the alleged victims to a person identified by police as Sandra Garand.
“Hey sandy I was able to get my phone from him I’m trying to be quick messaging u i need help he won’t let (the juvenile) or I go anywhere an never let’s me have my phone please he has been lying about derby an screwed my place in Holland up idk where to or what to do!!!” reads the part of the text exchange. “Only reason I’m getting the phone to message u is cause he finally fell asleep cause he has been going on a 5-6 day stretch being awake!!!…(The juvenile) an I have to sleep on the floor in the Kitchen.”
Police took Sarazin into custody and freed the alleged victims. The house in question was not Sarazin’s residence. It was a friend’s house.
Sarazin was under court-ordered conditions of release directing him to live under a 24-hour curfew at 921 Center Street, Apt. 4 in Lyndonville.
Sarazin faces a possible sentence of over ten years in prison and $28,000 in fines on the charges.
But the state is also charging Sarazin as a habitual offender which could lead to a sentence of up to life in prison.
