Lyndonville Man Charged With Unlawful Restraint Of Child, Mother
Brent A. Sarazin

A Lyndonville man has been accused of felony unlawful restraint by not allowing a nine-year-old girl and her mother to leave a house on Matthewson Hill Road and making them sleep on the kitchen floor.

Brent A. Sarazin, 37, who was released from jail last year, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Caledonia Superior Court to the charge as well as violating conditions of release and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

