Lyndonville Man Dies In Apartment Fire
Buy Now

Yellow tape is stretched across the entrance to this apartment at 580 Center St. in Lyndonville on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Firefighters extinguished a fire there early Tuesday that claimed the life of the apartment tenant, Wayne Moore, 63. (Photo by Todd Wellington)

A Lyndonville man died in a fire at a Center Street apartment building on Tuesday morning.

Wayne Moore, 63, was found by Lyndonville firefighters in an apartment at 580 Center St. after they were alerted to a fire there a little after 2 a.m.

According to a report by Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner, when firefighters arrived at the building, the apartment Moore was in was on fire. They entered, found him and carried him out for the apartment. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants of the building were injured in the fire. The cause and manner of death is pending autopsy. The Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety are currently working to determine and cause and origin of the Fire. The fire does not appeared to be suspicious at this time.

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Load comments