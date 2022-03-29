Lyndonville Man Dies In Apartment Fire

Yellow tape is stretched across the entrance to this apartment at 580 Center St. in Lyndonville on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Firefighters extinguished a fire there early Tuesday that claimed the life of the apartment tenant, Wayne Moore, 63. (Photo by Todd Wellington)
A Lyndonville man died in a fire at a Center Street apartment building on Tuesday morning.
Wayne Moore, 63, was found by Lyndonville firefighters in an apartment at 580 Center St. after they were alerted to a fire there a little after 2 a.m.
According to a report by Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner, when firefighters arrived at the building, the apartment Moore was in was on fire. They entered, found him and carried him out for the apartment. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other occupants of the building were injured in the fire. The cause and manner of death is pending autopsy. The Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety are currently working to determine and cause and origin of the Fire. The fire does not appeared to be suspicious at this time.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.