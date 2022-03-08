Police say a Lyndonville man violated five court-ordered conditions of release set in 2020 and committed other crimes while attempting to take half of a 30-year-old woman’s tax return.

Alan M. Tanguay, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to the five alleged misdemeanor violations plus felony charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling and lewd and lascivious conduct and was released on conditions by Judge Justin Jiron.

Tanguay is accused of texting the woman - with whom he had a previous relationship - “non-stop” demanding half of her tax return money and then entering the woman’s home on East Street in Lyndonville without permission at 9:30 a.m. on March 6. He is also accused of grabbing the woman’s body inappropriately in front of the alleged victim’s children.

“She advised that once Alan made entry to her apartment, he was pacing through her house, searching for her purse,” said police. “(She) advised to me she hid her credit cards…She advised that Alan found her purse and took it…That she told Alan there was nothing in her purse, so he shook it upside down and emptied it…That Alan got in her face, and he said, ‘Yeah now you’re afraid, I’m gonna threaten you your whole life, I’m never going away.’”

Tanguay was released by the court on the condition that he abide by a 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and not have direct contact with the alleged victim

Tanguay is facing a possible sentence of over 30 years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted.

