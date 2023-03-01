A Lyndonville man was charged with domestic assault after he allegedly pushed a 79-year-old woman and threatened to stab her with a pair of scissors.
Herbert Combs, 56, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday. Judge Justin P. Jiron then set conditions of release that included an order that Combs only be released from jail into the custody of a responsible adult.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Combs remained in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said they were called to Combs’ residence on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic dispute between combs and the alleged victim over a missing debit card. The alleged victim then entered Combs’ bedroom to look for the card, which caused Combs to become “agitated,” according to the report.
“He began pushing her and squeezing her hand attempting to force (The alleged victim) out of the room,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Wicks in his report. “(She) advised he then picked up a pair of scissors and raised them above his head. (She) responded by telling Herbert to stab her. Herbert then told her that he wasn’t going to and lowered the scissors.”
Police administered a preliminary breath test to Combs; he registered zero percent blood alcohol content.
Combs faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.