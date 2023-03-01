A Lyndonville man was charged with domestic assault after he allegedly pushed a 79-year-old woman and threatened to stab her with a pair of scissors.

Herbert Combs, 56, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday. Judge Justin P. Jiron then set conditions of release that included an order that Combs only be released from jail into the custody of a responsible adult.

