A Lyndonville man was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident April 1 near the intersection of Route 2 and Muddy Brook Road in East Montpelier.
At approximately 8:24 a.m., troopers from the Middlesex barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Route 2 just east of the intersection with Muddy Brook Road. Investigation revealed the operator, Kevin Reynolds, 35, fell asleep while driving, resulting in the 2017 Subaru Legacy leaving the roadway and striking a tree before rolling onto its driver’s side.
