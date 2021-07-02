Casey Durfee continues to rack up criminal charges and arrests.
The 31 year-old Lyndonville resident pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses for allegedly using somebody else’s bank card in May to purchase $108.83 worth of merchandise at the Cumberland Farms store in Lyndonville.
According to court records, it was the 13th criminal charge filed against Durfee since November of 2020. The list also includes several drug charges, embezzlement, grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to police reports, Durfee has been arrested at least six times since November on charges and arrest warrants for failure to appear in court as directed. The most recent being on Thursday when Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris spotted Durfee walking north on Memorial Dive in Lyndon and knew there was a warrant out for his arrest. He stopped Durfee, arrested him and lodged him at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of $200 bail.
On Friday, Durfee appeared in court by telephone from jail for his arraignment on the false pretenses charge and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
In April of 2020, Vermont State Police say they found Durfee asleep in a parked car with the engine running at the intersection of Stanton Road and McFarland Road in Danville. According to court documents, a search of Durfee and the vehicle led to felony charges being filed the following November for cocaine possession, fentanyl trafficking and heroin possession as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license and possession of narcotics.
In February of 2021, Durfee was charged with felony embezzlement and grand larceny for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a Barre woman.
In April of 2021, Durfee was accused of stealing a Jeep in St. Johnsbury and was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property, vehicle operation without the owner’s consent, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
Durfee has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
If convicted of all 13 charges, Durfee faces a maximum possible sentence of up to 71 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.