Lyndonville Man Sentenced To Prison

A Lyndonville man with 26 pending criminal charges settled them all by plea agreement in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.
Robert Guest Jr., 29, is now serving a prison sentence at Northeast Correctional Complex on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury.
Guest pleaded guilty to eleven charges and admitted to two counts of violating probation in exchange for a sentence of three to 24 months to serve.
Caledonia Superior Court
The state dismissed the other 13 charges as part of the plea deal negotiated by St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh and the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Guest pleaded guilty to drunken driving - second offense, three counts of violating conditions of release, resisting arrest, simple assault on a protected professional, eluding law enforcement, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, false tokens, unlawful mischief, two counts of violating probation and an interlock violation.
Guest will also have to pay $2,745 in fines and court surcharges.
Among the convictions against Guest include a recent counterfeiting incident at the Lyndonville Dunkin’ Donuts store earlier this year and resisting arrest in October of 2022.
“I responded to 105 Mountain View Dr, in St. Johnsbury Vermont, for a report of a disturbance,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces. “The reporting party, Megan Young, 39, advised that Robert Guest was trying to break into her apartment at this address.”
Police then decided to handcuff Guest behind his back.
“Guest pulled his right arm up in the air and began actively resisting,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “I attempted to control his right arm, but he kept pulling away. He was ordered to stop resisting. Guest stated that he was not resisting, as he actively resisted.”
The counterfeiting incident occurred in January.
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris said in court documents that Guest had purchased a cup of coffee with a fake $100 bill.
Police said that an online check shows that fake $100 bills have been showing up across the United States and parts of Canada since 2017.
“In one case, the bill that was recovered shows four red Chinese symbols on the rear of the bill,” wrote Chief Harris.
Guest was also issued standard conditions of probation during the plea deal on Wednesday which he must follow when he is released from prison.
The conditions include orders that he should not be convicted of another crime or engage in new criminal behavior.
Guest was also ordered to notify his probation officer within 72 hours if he is arrested again or given a citation and that his probation officer can restrict or prohibit travel to any other state.
