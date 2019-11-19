Two Lyndonville men have been charged in connection with a bat and bottle fight over the weekend.

Robert Guest, 25, and Derek A. McFarland, 25, both pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to felony aggravated assault and were released on the condition that they not contact each other while the case is pending.

