Lyndonville is moving an electrical panel currently located next to the Gazebo in Bandstand Park.
The Village Trustees voted on Monday to move the so-called power “pedestal” — which is a separate structure from the Gazebo — to the edge of the park on the Main Street side near a cross-walk which connects to the White Market.
The decision to move the pedestal came after multiple ongoing discussions about the issue by the five member Board of Trustees.
“No matter where you take a picture of the park or the bandstand currently that thing does the photo-bomb, right?” said Trustee Doug Conly on Monday. “It’s just there. You can’t get rid of it and it’s not attractive …”
The estimated cost of the move is $2,100 and about a day of work for the village crew to dig a trench. Village officials say the money is already in the park budget for 2021.
The electrical panel used to be attached to the Gazebo, but was moved to the pedestal several years ago for electrical safety reasons.
Board Chair Sue Mills began Monday’s discussion by saying she didn’t think moving the pedestal would solve the problem.
“I think we’re trading one ugly thing for another,” said Mills. “My preference would be to leave it where it is and paint it white and see if it looks better … if it’s less of an eyesore.”
Mills later changed her mind after the board discussed the idea further.
Trustee Conly said it’s nearly impossible now to take a picture of the Gazebo without getting the electrical panel in the shot. He suggested moving it to the edge of the park were the power comes in so photographers can position themselves to the side of the panel to take their park pictures.
“There are many commercial photographs taken of this park,” said Conly. “Many private photographs taken of this park. It’s just there. You can’t deny it. I’m just one voice but my preference would be to get it out of there.”
Trustee Chris Hunter supported the idea of moving the panel.
“If we move it then we could eventually — if we thought that it was extremely ugly where it is — we could put that little roof idea over it and make it look kinda like it would fit into the park,” said Hunter. “I just feel like getting it out of there is a much better option and then if we need to dress it up, we can dress it up.”
Hunter then offered a motion to move the pedestal to the Main Street side of the park and paint it white. The board approved the motion by a 3-2 vote with Mills, Hunter and Conly voting yes and Trustees Heather Bollman and Sarah Whittemore opposed.
