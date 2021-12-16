AMHERST, Mass. — A Lyndonville native, now an Amherst, Mass. police officer, was awarded the Richard Werenski Officer of the Year Award Dec. 7 by the Western Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.

William Laramee, a 1988 Lyndon Institute graduate, received the award from Amherst police chief Scott P. Livingstone and Eric P. Gillis, president of the Western Mass. Chiefs of Police Association. “Officer Laramee since joining the Amherst Police Department [in 1995] has been indispensable in filling a myriad of roles within the department.” Laramee founded the Amherst Police Youth Adventure Academy, a summer program for Amherst youth. In 2020 he founded the department’s Comfort Dog Program, in which he and his chocolate-lab partner, Winston, provide comfort, support and community outreach. He is also the department’s officer in charge of the bicycle unit and a trainer for International Police Mountain Bike Association. In addition, Laramee oversees the department’s physical fitness program.

“Having grown up in Lyndonville (Lyndon Institute class of 1988), I enjoy staying connected to the area and staying current on local news,” Laramee stated. “In fact my parents, Bill and Monica, still call Lyndonville home (at least during the warm months), so I travel there often.”

