Lyndonville: No Increase In Village Tax Rate

Lyndonville residents will likely see no increase in the village tax rate this year.
On Monday, the Lyndonville Trustees approved an $887,894 general fund budget that will be sent to the voters for final approval at the annual Village Meeting next month.
The village budget funds the Village Public Works Department, maintenance of sidewalks, public parks and streetlights as well as partial funding of other services such as the Lyndonville Police Department.
“We do not anticipate any increase in the tax rate for the general fund budget,” said Village Administrator Justin Smith on Tuesday.
The five-member Board of Trustees also approved a municipal water budget of $1,905,008 that will result in an increase in basic residential water rates.
Smith said that while the work-at-home movement brought on by the pandemic increased residential water revenues a bit, the closing and reduced operations of large institutions such as local schools and businesses has resulted in a water usage drop of three million gallons last year.
The result for ratepayers is a $6 a quarter increase in the basic residential water rate ($24 for the year).
“We saw fewer gallons used over the entire system so therefore we have to make up some of that revenue through a rate increase,” said Smith.
Village Meeting will held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 16 by Australian ballot. There will be an information meeting held the night before on Monday, March 15. The meeting links will be available online at www.lyndonvt.org.
