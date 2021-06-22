Lyndonville Police are investigating a report that 2 femail juveniles had a handgun pointed at them while walking on Depot Street the afternoon of June 16.

Police were advised the juveniles were walking north on Depot Street as 2 white males, which were described as tall and heavy set, were standing across the street near the RCT bus terminal. One male pointed a black handgun at the juveniles. No rounds were discharged.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Lyndonville Police Department 802-626-1271

