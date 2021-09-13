LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndonville Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that took place on Church St. at approximately 1:20 p.m., Sept. 13.
Prior to the attempted robbery, two male subjects can be seen on Church Street, one wearing all black and walking, the other riding a skateboard. The two circle the block, at which point the male in all black first walks by the area of 224 Church St., then seeing as the attendant was busy, ran to the attendant’s running motor vehicle and climbed into the driver seat. The attendant, seeing the male enter the vehicle, quickly pulled him from the vehicle, at which time police say the assailant assaulted the attendant. The male was last seen running between the Lyndon Public Safety Building and the Lyndonville Electric Department toward Main Street.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information concerning either of the two males is asked to call the Lyndonville Police Department at (802) 626-1271.
