Lyndonville Petition Seeks 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution, Event Today

John Klar

LYNDONVILLE — Gun Owners of Vermont (GoVT), Lyndonville Chapter, is hosting a Public Assembly at the Lyndonville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #10038 on Hill Street to gain public support for a growing trend in Vermont - to declare Lyndon and Lyndonville Article 16/2nd Amendment Constitutional Township Sanctuaries.

The event will be held from 1-5 p.m.

