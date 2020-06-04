LYNDONVILLE — A late-spring campaign to fill concrete planters along the edge of the old Bag Balm parking lot has succeeded.
At this week’s meeting of the Lyndonville Village Trustees, Municipal Administrator Justin Smith told the board that Barbara Allen, whose family produced the famous Bag Balm product still manufactured in the town today under the name Vermont’s Original (formerly the Dairy Association) has stepped up to cover the cost, estimated at $3,500-$4,000.
Trustees, Smith and Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer discussed Allen’s generosity briefly during Monday’s meeting, and expressed appreciation for her gesture to brighten her hometown once again by sponsoring the planters at the building formerly owned by her family.
Allen, reached on Thursday, said of the planters that border the former Bag Balm building’s parking lot at the entry point to the heart of Lyndonville, “I figured I had started this back when I had the Bag Balm business, and I thought coming into town, it’s such a nice thing to see first, rather than just a big old parking lot. The people seemed to like it, and I just hated to not see it happen.”
“During these times, it’s nice to have something happy,” said Allen, who lives in Delaware.
Her grandfather had begun the business, which is over 100-years-old, and she took over from her father, John Norris.
Three generations of of the Norris family ran the business before selling it seven years ago to new owners, said Allen.
“It’s kind of embarrassing to have this out like this,” said Allen, who had tried to keep her donation quiet, “But a very dear friend of mine called me this weekend and told me about it. She told me about the situation and I said, ‘We need to have those flowers.’”
“Lyndonville is still hometown to me, with my father and grandfather owning that business, it was part of the town for a long time and it still is; I just thought, ‘Let’s do the flowers!’”
“I think what Eric, Cathy and Bonnie Paris have done with the original factory is just fantastic … it’s still part of the community and that’s important to me,” said Allen of the former Bag Balm building having been renovated and re-purposed as the Mosaic restaurant on the lower level and the Do North Coworking center on the upper floor, a project of Northern Vermont University with many local benefactors.
Of the planters returning this year thanks to her donation, Allen said, “I’m very happy to do it, and I hope the town enjoys it, and tourists coming through.”
This year, Vermont’s Original’s new owners informed the Paris’s that they will no longer be able to maintain the planters, which mark the gateway to the Village and are a treasured botanical fixture for locals and visitors alike.
A downturn in business for the restaurant and the overall economic damper happening due to the Coronavirus pandemic hitting the economy so hard led the Paris’s to ask for help from the Town and Village to fill and maintain the planters.
Trustees last month sympathized, but had thought long and hard before even filling the Village planters this year, and spending several thousand dollars on municipal property flowers; they said they could not add to the budget to pay for plantings on private property.
At last week’s meeting of the Lyndon Select Board, the board heard the same request, and opted to use $500 remaining in another line item in the budget for plants which was under-spent.
That line item was for plantings on two bridges in Lyndon, for volunteer Martha Elmes to plant window boxes on. Last year Elmes, a retired Lyndon Town School art teacher and active community volunteer, raised funds for window boxes on one bridge on Main Street, and she planned to adorn a second bridge with flower boxes this year.
It turned out the expanded plans for the second bridge didn’t come to fruition. Elmes reported to Select Board Chair Christian Thompson that she had spent just over $100 of $600 the town had budgeted.
Thompson and Selectman Fred Gorham voted to donate the remaining $500 towards the planters along the old Bag Balm property, noting the elaborate flowers planters with arches connecting them are an important welcoming gateway to the Village.
A group of eight volunteers on the Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corp. (LDRC) had put out feelers to try to get donations for the planters, hoping it was not too late to make them happen.
The committee has worked on a number of events and projects, including the annual lantern walks, the Art Walk downtown, the Satellite Gallery space, mural installations in Lyndonville, art classic, music events, and the flower boxes on the bridge.
Kim Crady-Smith is one of the LDRC members and owner of Green Mountain Books & Prints. She said on Wednesday, “The LDRC was trying to fill the gap this year; what we would like to see in the future is a collaboration between the town and downtown businesses to fund the planters.”
The LDRC had begun a fundraising effort for the Bag Balm planters, and offered to help, but since Allen stepped forward so generously, the funds aren’t needed for this year.
The volunteer group will raise funds for the future to keep the planters going, with help from the community.
Mary Waldron of Sutton is the master gardener who has planted and cared for both the flowers at the Bag Balm site, as well as for the town, for a number of years.
Besides the Bag Balm planters and the planters through the Village, Waldron also maintains the flowers in Bandstand Park.
Elmes calls Waldron an “artist gardener … she deserves a lot of credit.”
Of the impact and importance of the overflowing, grand, exotic planters at the entry to the Village, Elmes said, “You always want a WOW moment in town to help people remember where they have been.
These planters are like no others anywhere, and give that side of town a definite ‘Wowzer!’ ”
Waldron, who began filling out the planters on Thursday morning, said of Allen’s donation to make them possible once again, “She certainly deserves recognition for doing this. I was so moved when she wanted to take care of the planters this year, what a generous thing to do!”
She also expressed thanks to Houghton’s Greenhouses, who held the large order of plants aside for several weeks, not sure they would end up being used for the Bag Balm planters.
Waldron filled the planters on Thursday morning and returned in the afternoon to add the arches connecting them, which she was carefully trailing the young flowering vines to. She said usually the plants are farther along but the uncertainty over whether the planters would happen means they are a bit smaller.
She said it wasn’t until after the story appeared in last Saturday’s Caledonian-Record about the uncertain situation with the planters that a friend of Allen’s reached out to her, and then Allen called Waldron and gave her the green light to do the planters.
“She’s such a nice woman,” said Waldron, smiling as she wove the tendrils of a black-eyed susan vine around a wire frame to train them to grow up and across the arcs connecting the planters.
