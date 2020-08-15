Police - Lyndon

LYNDON — A fugitive who escaped from the Caledonia County Court House through a bathroom window Friday afternoon was apprehended by Lyndonville Police in the White Market Plaza Store parking lot on Memorial Drive in Lyndon Saturday.

Travis Johnson was taken into custody at 5:02 p.m. Saturday by Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris.

