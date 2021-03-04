Lyndonville Police Going Digital

Lyndonville Police have been using the same radios for 17 years.
But this year they’re going digital.
Included in the recently approved 2021 Lyndon town budget is money for a new radio system that will allow officers with the three-member Lyndonville Police Department to better communicate with each other and their dispatchers.
Town officials say it’s an equipment upgrade that is long overdue.
“The radios that they currently have are old and out-dated,” said Lyndon Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson at a pre-town meeting information session on Monday. “There’s many parts of the town where the officers are not able to be in contact with each other because of the radios.”
The current radio system was purchased by Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris when the department was formed in 2003.
Harris said Thursday that not only are the radios old but they are becoming more and more incompatible with other emergency communications systems including the Vermont State Police - which provides dispatching services for the department.
“They’ve switched to a digital service and we don’t have digital,” said Chief Harris. “So at times, it’s hard for them to hear us. We can hear them fine, but sometimes it gets a little agitating when you’re trying to call them and they’re not hearing you.”
The new radio system is expected to cost about $20,000. The funding was approved as part of the town budget that was approved by the voters at Town Meeting on Tuesday.
The package will include three cruiser radios, three portable radios and one base station radio which will be installed at the Lyndonville Police Station on Church Street.
The new system is expected to installed and in-service sometime in May.
