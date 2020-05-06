Lyndonville Police Hire Chief’s Son

Lyndonville’s newest police officer is the son of long serving Police Chief Jack Harris.
But Ofc. Jason Harris had more going for him than just family lineage when he was one of the 18 applicants for the job.
He was also the most qualified candidate.
Just ask any members of the two hiring committees that recommended him.
“It was a very clear-cut decision,” said select board chairman Chris Thompson on Wednesday. “It was unanimous that Jason Harris was the superior candidate.”
Harris, 24, was the only full-time Vermont certified officer to apply for the position. He also brings law enforcement experience, a college education and, according to Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, some special qualities that will serve him well in the Lyndonville community.
“I was extremely impressed with Jason’s interview,” said Smith, who served on the town hiring committee with selectman Thompson and Village Trustee Chris Hunter. “He touched on a lot of points that I believe are key things that our community really will appreciate. He mentioned being someone that would be out of his cruiser, into store fronts, meeting people, having his feet on the street and really becoming a member of the community and being someone that is both personable and approachable.”
Ofc. Harris is already well acquainted with the community.
He moved to Lyndon with his family at age 7 when his father was hired as police chief in 2003. He graduated from Lyndon Institute in 2013 and graduated with a degree in business administration from Johnson State College (NVU-Johnson) in 2016.
He then attended the Vermont Police Academy and after graduation was hired as a deputy with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and as a police Officer with the University of Vermont Police Services Department. Ofc. Harris joined the St. Johnsbury Police Department in September of 2019. He has a full‐time/level III Vermont Law Enforcement Certification.
The Lyndon Police Advisory Committee also gave Ofc. Harris a glowing recommendation.
“The Committee believes that the Town has found an excellent candidate in Officer Jason Harris,” said the committee in its report. “In addition to his accreditations and experience in law enforcement, Jason will also bring with him to the position, strong community ties. He is a volunteer assistant coach for cross‐country, indoor track, and outdoor track at Lyndon Institute, and has participated in a variety of community service projects through his involvement with the Boy Scouts. Having lived much of his life in Lyndon, Jason has many long‐standing relationships with town residents and businesses. The Committee is confident that such strong community bonds will allow Jason to gain the respect and cooperation of the community that he will be asked to serve.”
The committee includes Lyndon resident Curtis Carpenter and local business owners Amy Bean of Shear Sensations Salon and Sarah Bona of White Market.
Ofc. Harris fills a position left open by the departure of Ofc. Robert Trucott who left the department in February to take a new job with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
The town advertised the opening on a variety of platforms including online forums, the Vermont Criminal Justice
Training Council and on the Town’s own website.
Four of the 18 candidates who applied were invited to interview. Two ultimately declined to interview.
“I really like the way we had a broad spectrum of community members who were involved in this process,” said selectman Thompson. “I think it’s a really good cross section from our community who participated.”
Ofc. Harris, who starts his new job on May 19, said working for his father wouldn’t be a new concept and wouldn’t be an issue.
“Growing up, I’ve had him as a coach, I’ve had him as a scout leader,” said Harris as he met with the select board by Zoom meeting on Wednesday. “I’m kinda used to being in a subordinate position to him. And as far as police knowledge, he’s probably the most wise officer I’ve ever learned anything from and I look forward to continuing to learn more from the knowledge that he’s accumulated over the past 30 years.”
Chief Harris also participated in the Wednesday meeting.
“I’m just glad we’re though it and we can get back to normal staffing,” said Chief Harris. “Of course, I think we got a good candidate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.