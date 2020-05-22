LYNDONVILLE — A dog was shot close to its home on Little Egypt Road on Thursday night and did not survive the shooting, reported Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris on Friday.
Police are investigating the incident.
The shooting occurred in the area of 750 Little Egypt Road, Harris said.
“The report was that the dog returned to the residence with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to its face.”
According to police, several neighbors reported that they heard a lone gunshot would in the neighborhood sometime after 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.
“At this point the investigation is just beginning and there are no additional details,” police noted.
Police are asking that anyone who may have seen the dog in the neighborhood or with any information “as to who shot the dog or why” contact the Lyndonville Police Department at (802) 626-1271.
A post shared by Olivia Switser, whose dog was allegedly killed, asserted she suspected that one of her neighbors was behind the shooting.
The dog’s name was Zac.
After being shot, the animal returned home then laid under the porch of the family’s home, bleeding from the injury, Switser wrote.
Switser wrote she was home alone with her children when the injured dog returned home, and he was buried at the family’s home later that night.
She posted “Anyone covering up for this person or hiding … should come forward.”
“I really can’t even believe this,” Switser wrote on social media.
Switser on Friday morning confirmed that police were at her home on Little Egypt Road.
