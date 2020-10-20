The Lyndonville Police was notified by a local business that they received an attempted scam mailing targeting their business.
The mailing alleges to be from the “Tax Processing Unit” of the “Internal Processing Services.” The mailing indicates an amount that is owed to “The Federal Tax Authorities” and states if a call is not made to a supplied phone number by a supplied date, then property will be seized.
