Lyndonville Police are investigating vandalism on Church Street that happened late Monday or early Tuesday.
Officer Jason Harris responded to the intersection of Church St and Depot St in the Village of Lyndonville, for a report of vandalism and found the front and rear windshields of a white Subaru Forester smashed, with the rear windshield completely shattered.
Harris was also made aware of a grey Toyota Rav4 that had damage to its front windshield as well.
It is believed the vandalism occurred between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 7:45 a.m. Tuesday possibly around 3 a.m. .
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Jason Harris at the Lyndonville Police Department at 802-626-1271.
