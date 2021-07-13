Lyndonville Police Losing An Officer
Lyndonville Officer Brandon Thrailkill responds to a crash on Severance Hill Road in July, 2019. (File photo)

LYNDONVILLE — Lyndonville Police are looking for a new officer.

Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris confirmed on Monday that veteran Ofc. Brandon Thrailkill is leaving the department to take a new position with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department in St. Johnsbury. Thrailkill, 35, has been with Lyndonville Police for eight-and-a-half years. His last day on the job will be July 15.

The remaining members of the department include Chief Harris and Ofc. Jason Harris.

