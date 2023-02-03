Lyndonville Police Nab Suspect With Four Arrest Warrants
Buy Now

Caledonia County Courthouse Court St. Johnsbury #filephoto

Lyndonville Police located a man with four active arrest warrants on Tuesday.

Angel Morales-Cordova, 25, was later ordered held on $5,000 bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments