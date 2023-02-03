Lyndonville Police Nab Suspect With Four Arrest Warrants

Lyndonville Police located a man with four active arrest warrants on Tuesday.
Angel Morales-Cordova, 25, was later ordered held on $5,000 bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Morales-Cordova was apprehended by Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris inside a residence at 66 Main Street without incident at 3:54 p.m.
Morales-Cordova had three warrants listed in the police database (NCIC) for his arrest for violating conditions of release with a concurrent bail of $200.
But after Ofc. Harris brought Morales-Cordova to the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury he learned that Morales-Cordova had a fourth warrant with $5000 bail that was not listed in the database.
Officer Harris then brought Morales-Cordova to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Morales-Cordova has been charged with multiple crimes.
According to court records, he was charged in December of 2019 along with two other men of harbouring a 13-year-old girl at a Lyndonville apartment after she ran away from home.
Morales-Cordova pleaded not guilty to felony drug delivery to a minor and misdemeanor charges of enabling alcohol consumption by a minor, providing false information to a police officer and unlawful sheltering of a runaway child.
Two days later he was charged with assaulting and pointing a firearm at the head of his 16 year-old girlfriend and assaulting two police officers.
Morales-Cordova pleaded not guilt to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of simple assault on a protected professional, drunken driving and unlawful mischief for kicking the holding cell door at the Lyndonville Police Department damaging the latch.
In March of 2021, Morales-Cordova was charged with assaulting a woman in her car on Mill Street in St. Johnsbury.
Morales-Cordova pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple assault, unlawful mischief and violating conditions of release.
