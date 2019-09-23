A Lyndonville Police Officer damaged his police cruiser and was evaluated for a possible injury following a crash that occurred while responding to a police incident in St. Johnsbury Saturday.
According to state police, dispatchers requested assistance at a situation in Price Chopper parking lot in St. Johnsbury for a possibly armed subject refusing to identify himself. LPD Officer Robert Trucott responded to the scene and struck a curb bordering Route 5, damaging the driver’s side front suspension, rim and wheel well area. Trucott suffered a possible minor injury and was transported to NVRH to be checked and released.
