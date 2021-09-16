Lyndonville Police Seeking Suspected Drugstore Thief

Lyndonville Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole from Kinney Drugs on Sept. 4.
Officer Jason Harris began his investigation into the theft at Kinney Drugs on Sept. 7. The store is located at 407 Broad St. The officer determined that a woman had stolen items from the store by concealing them in her bag. He obtained surveillance images of the suspect.
The Lyndonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the female. Contact Officer Harris at the Lyndonville Police Department at 802-626-1271 with any information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.