Lyndonville Police Seeking Suspected Drugstore Thief

An image taken from a surveillance camera at Kinney Drugs in Lyndonville shows a woman police believe stole items from the store on Sept. 4. Contact the Lyndonville Police Department at 626-1271 with any information about her identity and whereabouts. (Contributed Photo)

Lyndonville Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole from Kinney Drugs on Sept. 4.

Officer Jason Harris began his investigation into the theft at Kinney Drugs on Sept. 7. The store is located at 407 Broad St. The officer determined that a woman had stolen items from the store by concealing them in her bag. He obtained surveillance images of the suspect.

The Lyndonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the female. Contact Officer Harris at the Lyndonville Police Department at 802-626-1271 with any information.

