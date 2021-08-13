LYNDON — Two people were taken into custody after Lyndonville police responded Aug. 6 to a call for burglary and assault that began on Back Center Road and ended on Memorial Drive.
Responding to a report of burglary and assault at 1376 Back Center Rd., Lyndonville police learned that Leo Roberts, 56, of Lyndon, went to this address and, without permission, burst through the door. Once inside, he reportedly struck resident Benjamin Payne in the head with a large stick. As Payne fled to another area of the apartment, Roberts left the apartment.
Lyndonville officers went to Maplewood Lodge in Lyndon, Roberts’ listed address, where Ofc. Jason Harris reportedly saw Roberts fleeing through the woods behind the building. Roberts was caught and charged with burglary and aggravated assault.
Connected to the case is Deborah Reed, 64, of Lyndon, who is accused of hindering police efforts to catch Roberts. According to a police report, she denied knowing the whereabouts of Roberts. Police said Reed knowingly concealed Roberts and lied to officers.
She was placed under arrest, charged with hindering arrest, and providing false information to police. She was given an Oct. 11 court date to answer the charges.
