ST. JOHNSBURY — In early January of 2021, Lt. Mark Bickford, of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, began an investigation into vandalism that had taken place after what was reported as a disgruntled tenant who had moved out of an apartment building on Tremont Street in St Johnsbury.
The vandalism consisted of damage being done to the hot water heater, furnace, refrigerator, toilet, drain pipes, septic lines and other assorted household items. An assortment of rags along with dirt/sand was used to clog the sinks, which overran with water causing damage to the apartments below.
On July 17, Lt. Bickford completed his investigation into the unlawful mischief complaint by serving a citation on Roberto Gines-Reyes, 39, of Lyndonville. Gines-Reyes was issued a citation to appear Sept. 20 in court to answer to the charge of unlawful mischief based on the reported damage caused by him prior to leaving the apartment on or around Dec. 30, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.