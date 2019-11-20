Two cars collided on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Nov. 12. Vermont State Police said the incident took place in front of All Around Power at 4:52 p.m., when 27-year-old Raven Tanner, of Lyndonville, struck the back of a vehicle operated by 24-year-old St. Johnsbury resident Robert Royer.
Royer had allegedly stopped to allow a truck making a delivery to back into a parking lot when Tanner crashed into Royer’s vehicle. Tanner’s car was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.