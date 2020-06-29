Two local people were charged with assaulting each other following an incident on May 4.
Robert Johnson, 57, of Lyndonville and Colleen Rodriguez, 31, of St. Johnsbury appeared in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday where they pleaded not guilty to the charge of simple assault by mutual affray. Both defendants’ conditions of release state that they cannot abuse or harass the other in any way.
On May 4, Trooper David Hastings responded to a call concerning a family fight in Lyndonville. Upon arrival at the scene, Tpr. Hastings stated Rodriguez said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. According to Tpr. Hastings’ affidavit, the fight started when Rodriguez saw a video of Johnson talking badly about her. When she confronted him about it, Rodriguez said he demanded that she give him $1,000 and said that Rafael Rodriguez, Colleen’s husband, needed to get out of his house.
In a sworn written statement, Colleen Rodriguez stated that Johnson tore a home surveillance camera off of the wall and threw it at her, which Rafael Rodriguez confirmed in a later interview with Tpr. Hastings. She stated that he began pushing her. According to her written statement, Johnson grabbed Colleen Rodriguez by her elbows in an attempt to get her out of the house. Rodriguez rated the pain as an 8 on a scale from 0 to 10, 10 being the worst pain she ever felt. After witnessing Johnson grabbing Colleen Rodriguez, Rafael Rodriguez told Tpr. Hastings that he separated the two of them and that Colleen Rodriguez then called 911. She told Tpr. Hastings that she began trying to leave, but Johnson would not let her collect her belongings.
Johnson stated that Colleen had been staying at his house for a week as a favor for Colleen’s mother. He refuted Colleen’s statement that the two of them were in a relationship. Johnson said that Colleen tried to punch him and that he never grabbed Colleen. Johnson’s son, Travis Johnson, said he “did see Colleen try to punch his father,” but he left the scene with his friend, Chris Eastman, because he did not want to be involved. Robert Johnson told Tpr. Hastings he drank about 12 to 13 beers at the time of the incident; “When asked, Robert agreed to give a sample of his breath and blew a 1.36 percent BAC (Blood Alcohol Content).”
The maximum penalty for this charge is imprisonment for no longer than 60 days, a fine of no more than $500, or, in some cases, both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.