LYNDONVILLE — Two parades to celebrate the community’s graduates — the eighth graders from Lyndon Town School (LTS), and seniors from Lyndon Institute (LI) — will be held in early June.
LTS’s graduation parade has been approved for Friday evening, June 5 at about 6:30 p.m.
The school’s drive-in graduation ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.
LI’s graduation parade has likewise been approved, and is planned for the same day graduation would have been held pre-pandemic, Sunday, June 7 at 11 a.m.
Parade routes for both events have been reviewed and approved by Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris and the Lyndonville Village Trustees and Lyndon Select Board.
Harris will lead both car parades as the community’s police chief.
At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Select Board, Municipal Administrator Justin Smith discussed the two graduation parade plans with the board.
Harris, on Wednesday, said it’s important that the milestones of the community’s youth be recognized publicly and celebrated, and he fully supports the novel approaches to celebrating graduates during the continuing restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“With these new graduation parades, I am concerned for the community, not just the community that it’s going to be delayed, but for the eighth grade and senior part of our community, those students that will never have the graduation that their peers had,” Harris said. “They have already missed so many things that have given all of us great memories, so it is our job to work with them to get them something they can take away from such a terrible time.”
Amy Gale, LTS’s principal, on Wednesday said the school would award diplomas in a drive-up ceremony with a live feed.
“Vehicles will be arranged in the large parking lot behind the school and will drive up to the back entrance where I will hand the graduate their diploma and LTS hoodie, and any additional awards they receive,” said Gale. “Following the diploma awards, the entire class will participate in a car parade through town with a police escort and well wishers at different locations on the route to cheer for the graduates.”
Speaker Megan Hall, an LTS graduate and recent West Point graduate, submitted a pre-recorded address, shared Gale.
At the Select Board meeting, Smith said Harris and Rob Heath, assistant head for campus life at Lyndon Institute, discussed the final plans for the parade route for the June 7th parade.
LI expects 123 students to participate.
Students will drive up to the main building at LI to be presented with diplomas — remaining in their vehicles — from Head of School Twila Perry.
Smith said the original parade route has been altered so that the parade doesn’t see traffic cross itself.
The plan calls for the parade to kick off from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon; then vehicles will proceed to Broad Street, then Depot Street, onto Main Street to the north end of Bandstand Park, onto Park Avenue, then back onto Center Street, finishing at LI.
A traffic company has been hired by LI to provide flagging and direction help, and Harris is requiring some signage for the parade, as well, said Smith.
He said the parade should not take that long, perhaps a half hour, but it’s not certain the number of vehicles that will take part and exactly how long the parade and diploma presentation ceremony will take.
“I don’t think it will be a high volume traffic count,” said Smith.
The Select Board put its support behind the parade, as the Trustees did last week.
The board also was informed of the plan for Lyndon Town School’s eighth-grade graduation, which will be much smaller, with somewhere between 50-55 students and their families taking part.
The route will begin at the school on Lily Pond Road and will likewise come into the Village to circle through Bandstand Park, said Smith.
LTS has likewise hired a traffic company to assist with traffic control.
Smith said the police chief approved the route as well, after reviewing the plans.
“It’s a smaller parade; it will be on a Friday evening,” said Smith, saying he anticipated the LTS parade would be about 1/3 the size of the LI event, “and that’s assuming everybody participates … I don’t envision this taking very long to get through the intersections.”
