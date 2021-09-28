A Lyndonville man accused of deliberately running over a pair of mailboxes on Pinehurst Street failed to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday for arraignment on related criminal charges.
But instead of issuing an arrest warrant for Robert J. Guest Jr., the court opted to send him a judicial summons invitation to a new arraignment date now scheduled for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Guest, 27, who lives in an apartment on High Street in Lyndonville, has been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with misdemeanor unlawful mischief, leaving the scene of a crash and providing false information to a police officer.
Police say Guest drove his white 2004 Cadillac Escalade into two black plastic mailboxes at the Alice Kinney residence on Pinehurst Street just after 8 p.m. on July 23.
“It should be noted that at the time of this incident, Guest had an active No Stalking order with Kinney and Juvenile at this residence,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces in his report. “However, these two individuals were not home at the time of the crash, so there were no violations, as the stalking order did not apply to the residence itself.”
According to court documents, the alleged incident was reported by a witness and partially captured on security video.
Police said they later located Guest and his damaged Cadillac parked at the Lyndonville Cumberland Farms store, but he denied striking the mailboxes saying the damage was from a “previous guardrail crash in St. Johnsbury,” according to the report.
But on July 28, Guest spoke with Tpr. Matthew Tarricone during a traffic stop and allegedly admitted that he had lied about the crash.
According to public court records, the request for an anti-stalking order against Guest was filed by Kinney on July 15 alleging several hostile actions including ongoing harassment and stalking of the juvenile.
Other incidents listed in the application include an allegation that Guest had previously run over mailboxes owned by Kinney during the July 4 weekend and that he tried to hit the juvenile with his truck.
“He seems to think it’s fun to scare,” wrote Kinney in her application. “This needs to stop…He is escalating.”
The temporary anti-stalking order expired after neither party appeared for a court hearing set to determine whether the order should be extended.
If convicted of all the charges Guest faces a possible sentence of over three years in prison and $3,500 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.