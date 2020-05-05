LYNDONVILLE — The Village Trustees asked Municipal Administrator Justin Smith at Monday’s meeting for an update on the status of major concerns with retaining Northern Vermont University (NVU) in Lyndon.
Smith said he told the communications staff member from the college that town and village officials stand ready to help.
“The legislature hasn’t really given a direction where they’re going at this point and how it’s going to be funded,” Smith said.
Lyndon selectman Dan Daley is the NVU faculty assembly leader, and told Smith, he said, “They’re getting inundated with emails, ideas, some really good, some crazy … whatever, but they’re getting so many emails, it’s hard to weed through and get stuff done. I said we would be here when they are ready to have a discussion.”
Village and Town Clerk and Treasurer Dawn Dwyer said an email from the NVU-Lyndon president noted that a steering committee has been put in place, and they are seeking input from the community.
The future of the college is particularly relevant as the board moves forward with the major Vail Main Water Line Project.
The board unanimously approved a contract with Courtland Construction Corp. of Milton for $1,240,643.90 for the water line project, set to begin next month.
“We bonded for the higher figure that includes all the pre-engineering, etc,” Smith said. “We were anticipating a construction cost of $1.9 million with one add-on to the project it came to $1,240,643.90.”
“Obviously, we are very pleased with the number,” said Smith.
Some grant dollars will be applied to reduce the cost for the municipality and ratepayers, but Smith said on Tuesday, “We don’t have the final split yet.”
The project cannot start until hotel lodging restrictions to allow the construction crew are eased by the governor during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Smith said the crew is expected as soon as restrictions are lifted.
The lodging restriction goes until June 15th, 2020,” Smith said on Tuesday, “So Courtland is looking to start the following week, June 22, 2020 when they can arrange for rooms over here.”
The contract calls for the project to be completed by Nov. 29.
“The project replaces the water transmission line which currently runs from Rt. 122 under the river, and under the interstate to the pump station west of LI’s baseball field with a new line which will run along the side of college road from LI’s Main campus up to the same pump station location,” Smith explained. “From the pump station, the new line will be run to the west reservoir on Heath Road by going along Mountain View Ave and Speedwell Drive.”
Smith said the state is allowing 10 workers on a site for construction as long as they are “following all the guidelines.”
The village will have the company’s plans for safety amid the pandemic restrictions, and he said the company owner will be on-site.
The Trustees mentioned the water project in a letter they sent to the state and Vermont State College system.
“The Village of Lyndonville is responsible for the management and upkeep of the village and town water system,” the letter explains. “The University is the single largest user of the water system and the user fees assessed to them go a long way in covering the fixed costs of the system which requires constant attention and upgrade.
“In the summer of 2020 a $2.75 million dollar bonded upgrade to the system will be undertaken,” the letter continued. “The project known as the ‘Vail Transmission Water Main’ will run from Lyndon Institute up College Hill to the Heath Road, Vail Drive, and the Speedwell Estates housing development. This upgrade will provide for a long term reliable water service to the NVU campus. The water fees collected from the University are critical to the funding of this project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.