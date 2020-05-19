LYNDONVILLE — The Village Trustees met via Zoom on Monday evening to take up a discussion on flowers, given an uncertain fiscal picture and anticipated delinquent taxes.
At the board’s meeting in early May, whether to spend a few thousand dollars on planters was discussed. The board opted to go ahead and have the planters fixed up by the Village public works crew, and hire a gardener to plant the flowers.
Municipal Administrator Justin Smith said after the meeting that the trustees approved the planters on Depot Street filled with flowers for the summer season.
But a request to have the planters at the old Bag Balm building on Broad Street filled and maintained by the Village was not honored because, “We are not able to help with flowers on a private property,” Smith said.
The new owners, the Paris family, hoped the Village could take that on, but it is not in the budget, Smith said on Tuesday.
Vermont Original, owners of Bag Balm, had an arrangement to maintain the planters for some time under the previous owners, but that did not involve the Village, Smith said.
The former Bag Balm building now houses the Mosaic restaurant and the Do North Co-working center upstairs.
Village Public Works Supervisor Joe Dauphin comes in on his own time on the weekends to water all the planters, said Smith. The crew recently was approved to shift to a 4-day workweek, so this year Dauphin is offering to come water the planters Friday-Sunday, said Smith.
“He does this on his own time and does not charge the town,” said Smith. “That was not anything he wished you guys to know, it’s something that I’m telling you, it’s not him saying ‘I need a pat on the back.’”
The trustees all were grateful to hear that and expressed their appreciation to Dauphin for going above and beyond.
Trustee Susan Mills said, “I would like to see us do them…. I know we’re short a person, I just think we’re kind of known for the flowers.”
The other trustees quickly agreed they wanted to invest in the downtown beautification. The village budgets $3,000 annually for beautification, and that is part of the budget already approved by voters for this year.
The board approved earlier the plans to have annuals planted in Bandstand Park, as well.
Farmers Market
Trustees also approved plans for the Lyndon Farmer’s Market to begin on June 5, with social distancing requirements in place.
Music is not allowed this year, so the market is not requesting to use the town’s electricity, explained Smith.
Plans call for the market to run through Oct. 9 and it will be on Friday evenings from 3-6 p.m. in Bandstand Park.
Phoebe Weisenfeld, from the Lyndon Farmer’s Market, wrote to the town requesting permission to operate and explain the plans to space vendors out and have special requirements to meet the State of Vermont guidelines for how markets must operate.
A COVID-19 safety plan for the market was supplied to the town, showing that vendors will be set up at least 10 feet apart, anyone who is ill is not permitted to participate in the market, customer travel will be one-way in a horseshoe pattern, customers will be kept six feet apart from one another, and all vendors will have hand sanitizer available.
Customers will need to be able to make exact change to reduce the need for contact, the rules state, and vendors must offer a pre-order/pickup option, as well.
All prepared food must be pre-packaged, the state rules for how the market will operate. All vendors and all farmer’s market customers are required to wear face masks.
VIS Coin Drop
A planned Coin Drop for the Village Improvement Society, which operates the children’s swimming and tennis programs in Powers Park, will be postponed and offered during a later month, the board agreed.
