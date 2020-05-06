LYNDONVILLE — Municipal Administrator Justin Smith warned Village Trustees on Monday night that tax delinquencies could rise this fall with the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“If we’re short $100,000, our tax rate next year is going to be 15 pennies (higher) … it does matter,” said Smith.
The caution came as the board considered financing options for a $65,000 backhoe. The board chose a 1.95 percent interest loan with Passumpsic Savings Bank.
An announcement will be made on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a Zoom meeting about the hiring of a police officer for the Lyndonville Police Department, Smith said when Trustee Heather Bollman asked about the status of the hiring.
Planting Flowers During Pandemic?
The board also discussed the planters coming into town in front of the old Bag Balm building where the Do North Coworking center and Mosaic restaurant are located now which are usually put out in the village, and discussed concern about resources and manpower to care for the planters this summer, given the current circumstances.
Also, the village usually puts out potted planters on Depot Street and around the corner onto Broad Street, and there are two in front of the library, for 12 total.
“I honestly think we could skip them this year, but that’s just my personal feeling,” said Village Trustee Chris Hunter.
Last year, a little over $4,100 was spent for the summer planting in the village, which has also included flower beds in Bandstand Park by the gazebo in recent years.
The village crew usually waters all the plantings in the village which were discussed, and it takes them about eight hours a week, said Smith.
Doug Conly, chair of the trustees, said, “I hate to see everybody come out of quarantine in a few weeks and there aren’t any flowers planted … It kind of cheers everybody up.”
He asked about revisiting the summer planting issue in two weeks, to which Smith responded, “That seems reasonable.”
4-Day Work Week Approved For Village Crew
A request by the Village public works crew to go to a 4-day work week for the summer months was approved unanimously for this year, and the board will revisit the plan next year, they decided.
Smith said the plan would be for an earlier work day start, to allow the 10-hour days, saying it gets light now just after 5 a.m., and the plan is for the men to start at 6 a.m.
“Given our situation I personally don’t mind throwing the guys a carrot,” said Smith. “The guys have worked hard this spring doing all the spring work shorthanded by a minimum of one and sometimes two guys.”
The board approved the 4-day work week to begin next Monday and continue through Sept. 30.
Trustee Sarah Whittemore said, “If everything can get done, I don’t see a problem with it.”
Town and Village Clerk Dawn Dwyer asked about noise from projects beginning earlier, at 6 a.m., with 10 hour days, and that affecting residents, particularly with kids not being in school in-person during the pandemic shutdown.
The town of Lyndon’s public works crew already is on a 4-day work week, noted Smith.
Conly said, “I think this will help the guys’ morale, too.”
The other trustees quickly agreed.
Coin Drop? Not Sure
The next Coin Drop, for the Village Improvement Society, was to occur this month, as the first of a series of six that allow non profits to fund raise downtown in the good weather.
But with the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order, “It’s kind of up in the air,” said Smith.
He said he reached out to Sarah Lafferty about the planned Coin Drop given the situation currently and social distancing restrictions.
At the annual Village Meeting, a vote on a handful of permitted collections of funds by volunteers on Depot Street is permitted to benefit chosen charitable groups each year.
The Village Improvement Society, which runs the summer swim and tennis programs at Powers Park, was planned for May 20.
