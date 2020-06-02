LYNDONVILLE — Shear Sensations, a salon at the corner of Depot and Broad streets, was given permission by the Lyndonville Village Trustees this week to set out four chairs, six feet apart, on the sidewalk in front of the shop to allow patrons to wait for appointments at safe social distancing.
Amy Bean, owner of the salon, asked village officials for permission to set out six chairs, which would span 36 feet, and the board decided during its Monday evening meeting by Zoom to allow four chairs instead due to how much space would be required for social distancing of six feet between chairs.
Chairs were set out last week, reported Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, who said he was told the chairs were too close to one another.
In his note to the board ahead of Monday’s meeting, Smith noted, “I think it’s fine, there is enough room for everyone to walk past, but I believe they are already out and they are close together, they need to be spread out.”
Hair salons were permitted to re-open with restrictions by the governor effective May 29.
The chairs will be out on days that the weather is suitable, the board discussed, referring to it as “a friendly weather thing.”
“Have them spaced evenly without having them spaced to the corner, that would be my suggestion,” said Trustee Chris Hunter.
Trustee Susan Mills said, “I think we need to do everything we can to help the businesses, I have no problem with it.”
The board voted in unanimous support of the request.
Sweet Basil Changes Mind
A second request for use of a stretch of Village sidewalk was expected to come in from the Café Sweet Basil, further up Depot Street, but the request was not submitted for the meeting, said Smith.
He said the owner of the eatery did not submit a diagram or request for the board’s meeting. The issue came up last week at the Lyndon Select Board meeting because the owner, Delise Robarts, sought a permit for outdoor liquor consumption and to use the ramp area in front of the restaurant, and possibly some of the sidewalk area, but the plans needed more information.
But it looks like Sweet Basil isn’t going to be offering al fresco dining after all, this season.
Robarts, contacted by the newspaper on Tuesday, said, “I decided to nix the outside seating for now.”
Other Business
Trustees also discussed recent concerns over parking of large vehicles incuding campers and overnight parking along the perimeter of Bandstand Park. The board discussed possible additional signage making clear that is not permitted, and that parking spaces around the park are for single vehicles only and cannot be used for a longer vehicle to pull through and use multiple spots.
A concern about some overnight parking was also discussed. The board did not take action and Smith will look into ideas for additional signage and report back to the board.
Trustees also unanimously approved the plans for the 8th grade class graduating from Lyndon Town School to have a parade from Lily Pond Road into the Village, circling Bandstand Park, after the graduation at 5 p.m. It’s estimated about 55 vehicles will take part in the parade which is expected to occur sometime about 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
Smith was asked to reach out to the Lyndon Farmers’ Market to let them know about the parade, since this Friday is the first market, from 3-6 p.m. in Bandstand Park, and the event may be still cleaning up when the parade comes by.
