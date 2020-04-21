Lyndonville Trustees Talk About Impact Of College Closure

LYNDONVILLE — It was the “800 pound gorilla” in the (virtual) room Monday evening, according to Trustee Doug Conly.
Village Trustees discussed several agenda items during their online Zoom conference meeting on Monday, but nothing more significant than item No. 7 “NVU Discussion.”
News that Vermont State College System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding was calling for the closure of Lyndon’s Northern Vermont University campus came only three days prior to the trustees meeting. After pushing through the first six agenda items, trustees came to No. 7.
“Well, now we get to the 800 pound gorilla,” Conly said to begin discussion of the item. “Where do we begin?”
Conly was joined through the online meeting by fellow trustees Christopher Hunter, Heather Bollman, Susan Mills and Sarah Whittemore along with Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, Clerk & Treasurer Dawn Dwyer and Electric Department Manager Bill Humphrey. No members of the public joined the meeting. One member of the press connected.
It was the second village meeting held through Zoom since restrictions related to COVID-19 forced municipal boards to connect from a distance.
Dwyer shared her sense of the impact to the community if NVU closes. “It’s devastating, absolutely devastating,” she said. “It’s a devastating, sickening thought. This is going to cover every aspect of our lives.”
Several of the village officials had listened to at least part of an hours-long State College System board meeting earlier on Monday, hearing Spaulding’s rationale for the extreme recommendation and to several public voices reacting to the proposal.
Dwyer said of all the public comments communicated to the college system board only one was in support of Spaulding’s plan.
But, village officials were left with the impression that the decision makers in the state college system agree with Spaulding. The plan is for the closure vote to take place on Monday, April 27.
Officials talked about letters that have been written to Spaulding, the system board, Gov. Phil Scott and legislators about just how significant the economic impact would be on the community if the local college campus closed.
Dwyer said the closure will impact the area in several ways, including residents having to leave, property foreclosures, people unable to pay bills and the closing of businesses.
Smith talked about the loss of the college as a significant water user on the village system. He spoke about water use in terms of ERUs (Equivalent Residential Unit). It’s a system that assigns a use rate for an average single family home at 37,500 gallons per year. One ERU equals 37,500 gallons. NVU used 114 ERUs last year, Smith said.
Budgeting the water system without the contributions of the college would be a challenge, he said.
Smith also spoke about a water line project in the works intended to update a 120-year-old line that serves the college and other private users. The college is by far the biggest user on the line. A decision by trustees whether to move forward with the project is needed soon, said Smith. Trustees agreed they would connect to make the decision after the vote on whether the college campus will close.
“It’s not as essential without the college,” he said, while acknowledging there are still many private water users on the line who stand to benefit from the upgrade. “It’s not not important but obviously when you take NVU out of the equation it lessens the number of people it affects,” Smith said.
Humphrey said the college’s move for some solar power in recent years makes the impact of a campus closure less severe than if LED had been meeting all of their current power needs. He said the college currently represents between 4 and 5 percent use on the system.
“It’s going to sting (if the college closes), but it’s not going to be devastating,” Humphrey said as a direct hit to the LED customer base, but he said the loss will have a “trickle down” effect impacting other users on the system.
