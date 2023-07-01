Lyndonville Village Trustees OK $1.5M Smart Meter Plan
Buy Now

A Lyndonville Electric service truck leaves LED headquarters on June 3, 2021.

LYNDON — The Village Trustees made a “smart” decision.

By a 3-1 vote, trustees on June 26 approved a $1.5 million smart meter agreement with the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA).

