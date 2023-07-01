Lyndonville Village Trustees OK $1.5M Smart Meter Plan

LYNDON — The Village Trustees made a “smart” decision.
By a 3-1 vote, trustees on June 26 approved a $1.5 million smart meter agreement with the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA).
Under the agreement, Lyndonville Electric Department (LED) will replace 5,649 mechanical meters with smart meters.
The project would be funded through a $594,556 grant from VPPSA and $965,221 from LED.
Trustees OK’d the agreement on condition that VPPSA place Lyndonville Electric in the third and final tier of project implementation, slated for 2025 at the earliest.
Doing so will allow LED to regain its financial footing.
“I fell good about that because it gives LED time to stabilize their finances, to plan for it,” said Trustee Sue Mills.
LED had faced a $1 million debt this year, which it intends to address through a 12.44 percent rate increase.
The rate hike was imposed June 5 but still requires final approval from the state Public Utility Commission.
Despite current financial challenges, LED general manager Jon Elwell said it made sense to participate in the VPPSA smart meter program.
First, he said, the grant funding made the project more affordable.
The town would only have to bond approximately 66 percent of project costs, and bond payments would be spread out over time.
For example, Elwell said, the annual payment on a 10-year bond would equal approximately one percent of LED annual operating costs.
“That makes it a little more palatable. It’s still a lot of money, but we won’t be biting this off in one bite,” Elwell said.
Second, he said, smart meters might be mandated at the state level eventually.
For that reason, the majority of trustees agreed, it made sense for LED to install smart meters early with grant support, rather than wait for a mandate and pay through the nose.
“There’s an inevitability to it,” Mills said.
“And there’s grant money now, there might not be grant money later,” said Trustee Christopher Hunter.
Lyndon’s projected $594,556 share of the VPPSA grant is based on the assumption that all VPPSA members will participate in the program. If some members decline to take part, the funds would be divided among fewer recipients, with each receiving more money.
It remains undetermined how the project will be financed.
As part of the town-village merger, Lyndonville Electric oversight will be transferred from the Village Trustees to a newly formed LED Board of Commissioners
The commissioners will determine project financing at a later date. VPPSA has offered private financing at a 5.2 percent interest rate.
BACKGROUND
Earlier this year Elwell recommended the project, which would create efficiencies for customers and the power company.
Officially known as Advance Metering Infrastructure, smart meters allow customers to make better-informed decisions by providing highly detailed information about electricity usage and costs.
Households can track their electricity use in real time and make adjustments to optimize their consumption and reduce their bills.
Doing so can ease demand on the power grid and reduce the need to build new power plants.
Smart meters also allow for faster outage detection and restoration of service.
Meanwhile, smart meters would reduce LED’s need for meter readers. Doing so would reduce fuel and vehicle costs, and free up LED staff.
What’s more, LED could align energy purchases with accurate consumption numbers.
Even though Vermont does not require smart meters, there are signs that a mandate is coming.
“There’s a very strong suspicion that eventually the [state Public Utility Commission] is going to mandate this,” Elwell said.
Private contractors may be required to help with smart meter installations. Doing so would allow LED to perform regular duties and maintain the electric system.
VPPSA has extended the timeline for all three tiers of the grant-assisted smart meter project.
The tier one start date has been pushed back from Spring 2023 to Fall 2023, due to a smart meter shortage.
