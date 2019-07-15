Vermont State Police said a male and female were stabbed with a knife around 9:30 a.m. July 13 at the Jiffy Mart on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. According to a report, Teesha Miles, 25, of Lyndonville, assaulted Megan Bartlett, 32, of St. Johnsbury, and Alex Brown, 31, of St. Johnsbury, with a knife causing non-life-threatening injuries.
Upon investigation, police said they learned Miles had committed both assaults. She was located at her residence and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing. She was scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court July 15.
